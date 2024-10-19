By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 10:06 • 1 minute read

Image: El Camino al Lignum Crucis / Facebook.

Orihuela has announced the continuation of the Camino del Lignum Crucis after the success of the first stage, which took place on Saturday, April 6.

This route spans 130 kilometres and is divided into six stages, connecting Granja de Rocamora with Caravaca de la Cruz.

The first stage, from Granja de Rocamora to Mahoya, passed through the Orihuela district of La Murada and was highly praised.

Upcoming Stages

The upcoming stages of the Camino del Lignum Crucis are scheduled as follows.

On October 27, 2024, the route will cover the section from Abanilla to Fortuna and El Fenazar.

On November 10, 2024, the journey will continue through Lorquí, Archena, and Ulea.

Participants will walk from Villanueva del Río Segura to Albudeite on November 17, 2024.

On November 24, 2024, the stage will take place from Mula to Bullas.

Finally, the Camino will conclude on December 1, 2024, with the final stretch from Bullas to Caravaca de la Cruz.

These routes not only provide a chance for hiking but also aim to promote rural and cultural tourism in Orihuela.

More Information

For more information, registration can be completed on the website www.orihuelaturistica.es, or by calling (+34) 965304645 or via WhatsApp at (+34) 673836385.