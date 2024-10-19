By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 17:11 • 1 minute read

Emergency drill on Raco de l’Albir Credit: lalfas.es

Every summer, the l’Alfas Town Council conducts emergency drills to ensure that they are adequately prepared to respond should the worst happen while people are enjoying the local beaches.

More recently, they decided to conduct a drill on the beach of Raco de l’Albir in which they simulated an emergency scenario.

They chose the scenario of a person in cardiorespiratory arrest, in which cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres were initiated. The drill involved three people, including Alan Bernabeu Dalli, the coordinator of the rescue and lifeguard service of Albir Beach.

Emergency drills help to ensure public safety in the Summer

In addition, the Councillor for Health, Marisa Cortes, the Councillor for Youth, Carolina Solbes, and the Councillor for Beaches, Luis Miguel Morant, came along to observe the drill in action. Following the exercise, a comprehensive evaluation was conducted to identify areas for improvement and potentially refine the protocols.

These drills ensure that the action protocols are adequate for addressing emergency situations and are part of the Town Council’s ongoing efforts to be fully prepared for any emergency that may arise during the summer season. Various types of exercises covering different emergency scenarios are proposed and carried out to enhance the readiness of the council’s departments of Beaches, Health, and Public Safety.

