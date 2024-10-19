Festes del Roser: Benidorm

By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 13:44 • 1 minute read

Festes del Roser 2024 Credit: Benidorm.org

Over the weekend of October 12, the Huerta neighbourhood of Benidorm joyously celebrated the traditional Festes del Roser, known as ‘the bachelors’ Festival.

The festivities took place over two eventful days, with the Plaza de la Ermita de Sanc serving as the focal point.

One of the highlights was the emotionally charged proclamation delivered by ‘Town Crier’ Francis Muñoz, who fondly reminisced about his childhood and youth in the neighbourhood of La Huerta and his deep-rooted devotion to the Mare de Deu del Roser.

Muñoz shared historical anecdotes about Benidorm, such as the establishment of the Hermitage in 1740 and the arrival of the image of the Virgin of Suffrage, which became the patron saint of Benidorm. He also reflected on his own experiences as a “fadrí” of the Festes del Roser in 1994 and as president of the Commission in 1998.

Festes del Roser included a performance by the queens of the Festes Majors Patronals

The event also included a heartwarming performance by the queens of the Festes Majors Patronals and a large representation of ladies of the Patron Saint Festivities, who dedicated their copletas to the Mare de Deu del Roser. The festivities continued into the night with lively music and fireworks, marking the official end of the event.

Francis Muñoz expressed his gratitude to the 24 girls who organised this year’s festivities, as well as the support from the rest of the Hermitage commissions, the neighbours, and the parish, for their unwavering commitment to preserving these cherished traditions.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.