Central France Battles Worst Flooding in Four Decades

France is reeling from the wettest October in living memory, as the skies opened up and dumped over 700 millimetres of rain in just 48 hours, leaving swathes of the country under water and launching a mammoth clean-up operation. Torrential downpours turned quaint towns into disaster zones, with roads and railways disappearing beneath the surging waters.

The worst-hit regions, Ardèche and Lozère, saw as much rain in two days as Paris would see in a year. Streets turned into rivers, and the nation’s emergency services scrambled into action. Prime Minister Michel Barnier hailed the tireless efforts of firefighters and rescue teams, who completed 2,300 operations, many involving life-or-death rescues. “We must prepare, with climate change, to face these disasters more often,” Barnier said. “The better we prepare together at the European level, the better we’ll fare.”

FR Alerte to the Rescue!

A brand-new emergency alert system, FR Alerte, got its debut in this chaos. Text messages were fired out urging locals to “delay or cancel planned trips” and “stay put in safe spots” – a lifeline that potentially saved lives. Over 1,000 people were evacuated, and many returned to their homes on Friday, October 18, though the clean-up will take weeks.

Trains and Motorways Ground to a Halt

The deluge brought travel chaos to the region. The SNCF halted regional train services between Lyon and Saint-Étienne on Thursday, declaring the tracks “impassable.” And if you thought the rails had it rough, the A47 motorway turned into a literal river, stranding vehicles and causing widespread disruption. By Friday, the water levels began to recede, but Météo-France kept a close eye on the skies, warning of further rain in the southwest.

South-east France Swamped, Power Outages Plague the Region

As France’s southeast also faced a battering from the storm, power outages became the norm, leaving residents in the dark and grappling with flooded homes. Paris sent in 1,500 extra firefighters to bolster the local crews. Footage showed cars, road signs, and even livestock swept away by raging waters – nature’s wrath on full display.

Environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher didn’t mince words when she described the situation on BFM TV: “At certain places in the Ardèche, up to 700 millimetres of water has fallen in just 48 hours. That’s more than a year’s worth of rainfall in Paris – absolutely gigantic!”

A Watershed Moment?

Météo-France finally lifted the red alert on Friday, October 18, in the morning, but the crisis has sparked serious questions in France. Barnier hinted that Europe must get better at bracing for these wild weather events – be it floods, tsunamis, or pandemics- and warned that climate change will keep throwing curveballs.

