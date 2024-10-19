Halloween Boat! Málaga’s Spookiest Boat Bash.

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 10:32 • 1 minute read

Halloween 2.0: Sunset Party on the High Seas – Málaga’s Spookiest Boat Bash. Credit: Shutterstock.

Let’s get creative this Halloween! Why not try something a bit different?

Forget the haunted houses and spooky strolls – this Halloween, it’s all about sunset cruises on haunted boats! Join the Halloween 2.0 party aboard the Catamarán Mundo Marino in Málaga (Costa del Sol) and an unforgettable evening of music, drinks, and spectacular views.

Event Details

Date & Time: Thursday, October 31, 5.30 PM – 7 PM.

Location: Catamarán Mundo Marino Málaga, Paseo de la Farola, 29016 Málaga.

What’s the Deal?

Set sail into the sunset with the talented YeknomBlack spinning the tunes that will get everyone in the Halloween spirit. This is your chance to experience Halloween like never before – cruising along Málaga’s stunning coastline with a glass of cava, soaking in the last rays of the day as the sun dips below the horizon. It’s the perfect blend of chill vibes and spooky season fun.

Duration:

A 1 hour and 30-minute tour along the coast, with the catamaran stopping at the best spot to catch that perfect sunset. Don’t forget to arrive 30 minutes early to check in – just give the name under which the booking was made.

Important:

Meeting point details will be sent via WhatsApp, so drop a message with your name to +34 622 14 88 63.

Whether you’re looking for a Halloween with a twist or want to unwind with a glass of something nice while taking in Málaga’s beautiful bay, this is the place to be.

Spots are limited, so book now, and don’t miss out on one of the most stylish Halloween celebrations the Costa del Sol has to offer.

Check out more news about social events around the Costa del Sol!