Halloween Fun at Healy’s Irish Bar Photocredit: Shutterstock

Get ready for a spooktacular night at Healy’s Irish Bar in Estepona Port! This Halloween Thursday 31st October, Healy’s is hosting a Fancy Dress Party that’s sure to be full of fun, laughs, and fantastic costumes. Dust off your bats and broomsticks, and head down to Healy’s for a night you won’t forget. There’s a fantastic prize for the best dressed, so bring your costume A-game!

In addition to the costume contest, Healy’s will have special offers on shots, making the night even more thrilling. Whether you’re a local or visiting for the first time, Healy’s Irish Bar & Restaurant is the place to be this Halloween.

Established in Cork, Ireland, in 1845, Healy’s Irish Bar is still run by the same family, offering an authentic Irish experience in the heart of Estepona. The bar has become the Emerald jewel of Estepona Port, known for its warm atmosphere, friendly service, and incredible selection of beers from both local and international breweries.

With all sports shown live and a team dedicated to providing a top-notch experience, Healy’s is a favourite among both locals and visitors. So, come for the craic, stay for the hospitality, and make this Halloween a night to remember at Healy’s!

See you there on Halloween night!

Puerto Deportivo de Estepona,

Puerto Deportivo, Av. Luis Braille, 23, 29680 Estepona

Phone: 951 517 015

