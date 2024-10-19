Horse-riding for all in Torremolinos

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 19 Oct 2024 • 15:48 • 1 minute read

“Rhythm on Horseback” – The Costa del Sol’s show-stopping horse-riding centre since 1992!

Every Wednesday at 5.45 PM, it’s time to get your boots on and trot down to the biggest show in town! “Rhythm on Horseback” has been galloping without a single misstep for over three decades.

The centre welcomes total beginners and experienced riders, with classes for all levels. And for children over 6 years old, there’s no time like now to get those hooves moving. Plus, El Ranchito Equestrian Club ensure every lesson is safe, with top-notch health and safety measures in place.

For bookings, give them a ring on 609 71 77 41 or drop Noelia a line at noelia@ranchito.com. Hurry, before the spots trot away.

Looking for something different for your next event? The “Equestrian Experience” at Ranchito offers a hands-on peek into the life of an elite riding club. Meet the stars of the show – their prized horses – and get up close with their care, training, and sparkling saddles. Connect with these beautiful animals surrounded by nature.

Giddy Up Kids

Got a little one with a passion for ponies? Ranchito’s children’s camps are perfect for budding equestrians. Open to kids aged 6 and up, these camps are tailor-made for those who can’t get enough of everything horsey. It’s the complete experience, packed with learning, riding, and the chance to create memories in the saddle that’ll last a lifetime.

So, whether you’re a visitor to the sunny Costa del Sol or a local looking to spice up your Wednesday evenings, Rhythm on Horseback at Ranchito is the ride of a lifetime.

