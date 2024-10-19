Huércal-Overa fair: Music, food, festivities and fun

By Nina Cook • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 23:52 • 1 minute read

Attendees enjoying the lively atmosphere at Huércal-Overa's fair, filled with music, traditional food, and family-friendly activities. | Credit: Facebook: Alexander Trejos

The fair in Huércal-Overa brings together locals and visitors for festive days and nights of music, food, and family-friendly entertainment.

Today’s event, held on Saturday 19 October, saw attendees enjoying traditional tapas, drinks, and the warm Andalusian sun, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. Music was a key highlight, with live performances from the group Los Vinilos, whose classic hits had people singing along and dancing, and local DJs kept the energy high throughout the afternoon. The mix of live music and DJ sets provided a perfect balance, catering to all musical tastes and ensuring that the party atmosphere never faded.

In addition to the music, there were games and craft workshops for children at the sports pavilion, making sure that even the youngest attendees had a fantastic time. Families appreciated the variety of activities that made the fair enjoyable for all ages.

As the day progressed, the excitement built up to Rasel’s eagerly awaited evening performance, which drew even larger crowds. The spirit of the fair was captured in the joy and community atmosphere, where people from all walks of life came together to celebrate. The day ended with a grand fireworks display, lighting up the night sky and closing the festivities with a spectacular finale.

The fair (la feria de Huércal-Overa) began on the 16th and will continue until the 22nd of October, so there’s still time to get your family and friends together and join in the fun!

