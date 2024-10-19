By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Jam Session Sundays in Estepona: Where Costa del Sol Musicians Come to Play
Music lovers, mark your diaries! The Costa del Sol’s hottest musical gathering is back at Estudio Padrón, Estepona, bringing local talent together for unforgettable jam sessions every other Sunday. With a laid-back vibe and cold beers on tap, it’s the perfect spot for musicians and music fans alike.
The Lowdown
Where? Lennon Hall at Estudio Padrón, Camino Alberdina 187, nestled between Estepona and Cancelada in the Antonio Bernal industrial park.
When? Every other Sunday until June 29, 2025, 7 PM to 10 PM.
What’s On Offer?
Gather in the legendary Lennon Hall, where up to 15 musicians hit the stage while a cosy crowd of 80 soaks up the sounds. There’s a bar area to keep the drinks flowing, a terrace to enjoy the Costa del Sol breeze, and easy parking to keep things hassle-free. It’s all about good vibes and great tunes.
Fancy a sneak peek of the atmosphere? Pop down and see why this jam session is becoming a must-visit for local music lovers.
Whether you’re a musician ready to join in or just looking for a chilled Sunday evening, Estudio Padrón’s jam sessions promise a top night out. Come for the music, stay for the company, and don’t forget, the beer is always cold!
