With over 20 years of experience, this family-run dojo has become a home away from home for many, serving up lessons in discipline, concentration, and confidence - all with a side of camaraderie. Credit: DoYang Centre, Benalmadena.

If you’re on the hunt for an activity that’s as educational as it is energetic, Taekwon-Do ITF is your winning ticket. Designed especially for the little ones, classes don’t just teach kicks and punches – they build self-esteem, focus, and friendships.

Where to Find Them:

Calle Concordia 21, 29631, Benalmádena, Costa del Sol.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 9:30-12:30, 16:00-22:00

Friday: 9:30-11:00, 18:00-20:00

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

The talk of the town

Doyang Benalmádena isn’t just another Taekwon-Do gym – it’s a top-rated, five-star hotspot for learning and growth. With glowing reviews, it’s no wonder the locals are getting excited. Just ask Susana Leal, who raved about the “fantastic experience” her son had, learning the ropes (and kicks!) from head trainer Maxi Montiel. She called it “a wonderful place where you grow as a person in a big family atmosphere”. And she’s not alone.

A second home with a knockout team

This place isn’t just about training – it’s about community. Students of all ages find a second home here, surrounded by fantastic partners and top-tier instruction, both athletically and on a personal level. Maxi Montiel, the face of the dojo, is known for his professionalism, and his gift for working with kids, balancing fun and discipline like a true martial arts master.

Andres Portillo couldn’t sing his praises loud enough, calling Maxi “a great professional, in and out of the ring. He’s got a natural knack for kids, striking the perfect balance between fun and discipline. I recommend him 100%!”

Ready to join the family?

Step into the dojo, feel the energy, and become part of the Doyang Benalmádena family! Whether it’s mastering the art of self-defence or simply finding a fun way to keep fit, Taekwondo has something for everyone.

Hit them up and take the first step towards a fun, disciplined, and supportive community. Just don’t forget to stretch before class – you might be doing some high kicks of your own.

