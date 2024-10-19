By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 19 Oct 2024 • 17:38 • 1 minute read

Liam and his sister, Ruth (photo:Instagram)

Ruth Gibbins, the sister of One Direction singer, Liam Payne, has spoken out publicly for the first time since his death. She made a heartbreaking post on social media and left a tribute to the person she called her ‘best friend.’

Liam’s sister Ruth Gibbins is understandably struggling to cope

The singer died aged 31 on Wednesday after tragically falling from a balcony on the third floor of the Casa Sur hotel in Argentina. In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram, his sibling Ruth shared how she is “struggling” to cope.” She thanked the singer for “changing my life” and for “being the best brother and friend I’ll ever have,” before vowing to “take care” of his seven-year-old son, Bear. Ruth continued to write: “I don’t believe this is happening. Many times have I poured my heart out publicly with pride about Liam but never much about life as his sister. Liam is my best friend, no one could ever make me laugh as much as him, doing his impressions always had me creasing and he loved seeing how much of a laugh he could get.”

Liam Payne’s sister Ruth: ‘The world wasn’t good enough or kind enough to you’

In obvious pain and distress, she added “Liam, my brain is struggling to catch up with what’s happening and I don’t understand where you’ve gone. What I do love most about you is your ability to make me laugh. I never chuckle as much as I do when I’m with you when I’m with anyone else.” Tributes have poured in for the singer since his death and his father, along with Cheryl Cole, the mother of their child, Bear, have also made heartrending statements. Ruth also stated she was “always in awe” of her brother’s talent and believed: “I don’t feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you’ve had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you.”