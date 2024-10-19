Marbella’s Saturday Health Walks

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 13:49
• 1 minute read
Marbella’s Health Walks: Soak Up the Sunshine, Stroll for the Soul!
Credit: Shutterstock.-
Marbella’s health walks will have you soaking up the sunshine to start your day the right way.
Lace Up, Marbella – It’s Time to Walk the Walk.
Are you ready to swap your snooze button for some sea breeze? Well, grab those trainers and head over to Marbella’s Health Walks, kicking off at the charming Aparthotel Princesa Playa every Saturday morning.
Rise and Shine, It’s 7 AM Time.
Early birds, rejoice! Each Saturday, the fitness faithful are gathering at 7 AM sharp for a refreshing 10K stroll. The route? A stunning trek along Marbella’s famous Paseo Marítimo, starting at Aparthotel Princesa Playa and winding its way to the upscale Puente Romano Beach Resort before looping back. Fancy a jog? Or perhaps a casual meander? The pace is entirely up to you. So, whether you’re a seasoned strider or just shaking off the cobwebs, all are welcome.
Expect breathtaking coastal views, and expect to feel the warm sands underfoot, and soak up Marbella’s vibrant atmosphere. It’s the perfect opportunity to get a bit of sunshine on your skin while catching up with old friends or making some new ones who share a passion for fitness and good vibes.
Take Friends or Family!
Got a few friends or family members who could use a bit of fresh air? Bring them along! It’s all about community spirit on the Costa del Sol, and the more, the merrier. Just don’t forget comfy walking shoes and a bottle of water.
Every Saturday, 7 AM – 10 AM (ish).
Find more social news from around the Costa del Sol.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
