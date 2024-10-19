 Mortifying moment as corpse falls from hearse « Euro Weekly News
Mortifying moment as corpse falls from hearse

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 20:29 • 1 minute read

A hearse decorated with a floral arrangement. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

A Polish funerary service has issued an apologetic statement after the mortifying moment when a body it was transporting fell from the hearse.

Drivers and pedestrians in the south-east of Poland got a shock on Friday, when a faulty catch on the boot of a hearse resulted in a dead body tumbling out of the vehicle and onto a pedestrian crossing.

An insensitive post on local media showed a photograph of the corpse lying on the crossing, whilst according to Polish press, a driver was terrified he had hit someone when his windscreen was first blocked by a sheet before the sheet slid down and off the car to reveal the body lying in the road.

The incident, which occurred in the city of Stalowa Wola, has resulted in a sincere apology from the funerary service. Hades Funeral Services were suitably mortified by the event and have issued a statement on their professional website expressing their “deep regret” and assuring both current and potential clients that the incident “does not reflect the high standards of [the] company” and occurred “as a result of an unexpected technical failure” in the locking mechanism in the tailgate of the hearse.

The company sent its personal condolences to family and friends of the deceased, whilst apologising profusely to anyone affected by or disturbed by the accident.

