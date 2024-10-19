Murcia’s rental prices plunge

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Murcia's Rental Prices Fall Image: Shutterstock/ Yana Demenko

BETWEEN July and September, the cost of renting a home in the Murcia region saw a decline of 8.2 per cent, making it the third-largest drop in Spain, according to Fotocasa’s Real Estate Index. With rental prices averaging just €8.75 per square metre, Murcia now has the third-lowest rental prices in the country.

Major Declines: Águilas Sees Drop in Rental Prices

In the province’s capital, rental prices decreased by 5.3 per cent compared to the previous quarter but increased by 1.9 per cent year-on-year, reaching an average of €8.52 per square metre. The coastal town of Águilas experienced an astonishing 30 per cent drop from the previous quarter, with prices now at €8.88 per square metre, marking a 23.3 per cent decrease over the past year.

Regional Variations: The Broader Picture of Spain’s Rental Market

Overall, Spain witnessed 14 regions experiencing quarterly rental price drops this summer, with notable declines in Cantabria and Cataluña as well. Meanwhile, La Rioja, Navarra, and Castilla-La Mancha saw slight increases, highlighting the varied rental market across the country.

