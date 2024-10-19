By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 14:14 • 1 minute read

A Tale of Two Economies Image: Shutterstock/ saiko3p

A recent study reveals stark differences in wealth across the regions of Murcia and Cartagena, showcasing how income varies significantly from one area to another. In Murcia, the wealthiest neighbourhood around the Cathedral and San Bartolomé has a disposable income of €40,225. In contrast, the least affluent area, Los Ramos, has just €16,805. This highlights a huge gap of €23,400 after taxes.

Cartagena’s Income Divide: Highs and Lows

Similarly, in Cartagena, the Cerro del Molinete area records the highest disposable income at €32,491. On the flip side, areas like La Aljorra and El Algar report much lower incomes of €18,434 and €19,022, creating a gap of €14,057.

The Growing Gap Between Murcia’s Richest and Poorest Areas

These figures reflect more than just numbers—they show a divide in opportunities and quality of life for residents. While some enjoy a comfortable lifestyle, others struggle to make ends meet. Addressing these disparities is essential for building stronger, more united communities in our cities.

National Context: Spain’s Widening Wealth Divide

Nationally, the wealth gap widens even further, with La Moraleja in Madrid topping the list at a remarkable €136,703. As these statistics reveal, the economic divide remains a pressing issue, reminding us of the varying realities faced by residents in these cities.

