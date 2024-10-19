By Catherine McGeer •
A Tale of Two Economies
A recent study reveals stark differences in wealth across the regions of Murcia and Cartagena, showcasing how income varies significantly from one area to another. In Murcia, the wealthiest neighbourhood around the Cathedral and San Bartolomé has a disposable income of €40,225. In contrast, the least affluent area, Los Ramos, has just €16,805. This highlights a huge gap of €23,400 after taxes.
Similarly, in Cartagena, the Cerro del Molinete area records the highest disposable income at €32,491. On the flip side, areas like La Aljorra and El Algar report much lower incomes of €18,434 and €19,022, creating a gap of €14,057.
These figures reflect more than just numbers—they show a divide in opportunities and quality of life for residents. While some enjoy a comfortable lifestyle, others struggle to make ends meet. Addressing these disparities is essential for building stronger, more united communities in our cities.
Nationally, the wealth gap widens even further, with La Moraleja in Madrid topping the list at a remarkable €136,703. As these statistics reveal, the economic divide remains a pressing issue, reminding us of the varying realities faced by residents in these cities.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
