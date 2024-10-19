Princess Leonor given more responsibility

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 16:04 • 1 minute read

Princess Leonor of Spain photo - pininterest

Princess Leonor of Spain turned eighteen in October of last year, and since then, her royal responsibilities have increased. That has become even more apparent after recent announcements regarding her presence at the Princess of Asturias Awards, which will take place in Asturias, next week.



The Princess of Asturias Awards will be different this year

What will make this occasion historical is the fact it’s the first time the event has been held since Princess Leonor turned eighteen and there is an unusual detail that makes clear the prominence that King Felipe and Queen Letizia want to give to Leonor. On Thursday, October 24th, only Leonor’s name appears for the presentation of the title of Honorary Mayor of Oviedo, which will take place at the city hall. This means, for the first time, the Princess of Asturias will attend an event during their public appearances in Asturias, without the company of her parents and her sister.

Princess Leonor to take on a tradition from the King

As reported by ‘Monarquía Confidencial’, there is a possibility that Princess Leonor will be in charge of the closing speech of the gala. Until now, it has always been King Felipe who has taken this responsibility. But with this increase in Leonor’s responsibilities and the fact it is the Princess of Asturia Awards, it seems likely that the King will pass the tradition down to her.

Leonor was also presented with awards in Zaragoza

Princess Leonor is currently in a three-year military naval training programme, that began last August at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza. In May of this year, Princess Leonor was also presented with new titles in Zaragoza and she received several awards. Leonor attended these awards alone too, which was the first time she had ever taken on such a responsibility without her parents by her side.