By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 12:43 • 2 minutes read

Robert De Niro brings A-list dazzle to Lisbon! 1,500 flocking daily to Tribeca’s European debut. Credit: Shutterstock.

Lisbon is rolling out the red carpet as the Tribeca Festival Lisboa kicks off today in the Portuguese capital, with Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro, comedy queen Whoopi Goldberg, and local star Ricardo Araújo Pereira among the glittering names set to light up the city. With over 1,500 attendees expected to flood the Beato Innovation District each day, this is one blockbuster event not to be missed.

This marks the very first time the famed Tribeca Festival, founded in New York over two decades ago, makes its way across the Atlantic to European soil. Lisbon has landed this star-studded extravaganza, with a jam-packed programme featuring a mix of independent films, top-tier musical performances, and exclusive chats with more than a hundred stars, including directors, actors, musicians, and journalists.

The festival officially kicked off on October 17, at the prestigious MAAT – Museu de Arte, Arquitetura e Tecnologia, with a guest-only launch event. But the real action unfolded on Friday, October 18, and will continue today Saturday, October 19, as fans descend on the Beato Innovation District for the main festivities. There will be a whirlwind of cinema, live podcasts, and headline-grabbing appearances.

De Niro’s big reveal: “Obrigado, Lisboa!”

Robert De Niro, the co-founder of Tribeca himself, touched down in Lisbon for the festival’s European debut. Speaking to journalists, he couldn’t hide his excitement about bringing his brainchild to Portugal. “More than 20 years ago, when we created this festival in New York, we never imagined it would keep going for so long and find a home here in Europe,” De Niro gushed, adding a cheeky “Obrigado!” with near-perfect pronunciation.

De Niro’s not the only one feeling the love. Carolina Patrocínio, who hosted the festival’s opening event, put him on the spot about his Portuguese skills. The actor played along, sharing that he has friends in the city and reminiscing about his father’s exhibition in Portugal. “It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, a different culture, it’s just positive things,” he added, showing off his softer side.

Hollywood meets the Tejo

The line-up of special guests is enough to make any film buff swoon: directors Patty Jenkins and Griffin Dunne, and stars like actress Sara Sampaio, actor Afonso Pimentel, and musician Dino d’Santiago. Plus, Portuguese heavyweights like writers Mia Couto and José Eduardo Agualusa, and comedian Ricardo Araújo Pereira, bring a bit of local flair.

On the agenda? Around twenty riveting conversations, delving into topics like Artificial Intelligence in filmmaking, the art of storytelling, and the ever-topical theme of women’s empowerment. It’s the perfect blend of Hollywood glitz and Lisbon’s local spice.

Cinematic gold rolls into town

The festival’s screenings are set to leave the crowds in awe, with top picks like Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Lacorazza Samudio’s Sundance favourite In the Summers. Not to mention a spotlight on Portuguese productions, including Pedro Varela’s hit series Azul, César Mourão’s feature film Podia Ter Esperado Por Agosto, and the cutting-edge series Unicórnios, taking on Lisbon’s booming startup culture.

Thanks to a powerful partnership between Tribeca Enterprises, SIC, the streaming platform OPTO, and the Lisbon City Council, the Tribeca Festival Lisboa is bringing a slice of New York to the banks of the Tejo.

As De Niro might say, “Obrigado for the memories, Lisboa.”

