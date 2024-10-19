Ryanair safety standards questioned

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 11:55 • 2 minutes read

Photo by Wolfgang Weiser on Unsplash

The popular low-budget airline, Ryanair, has been plagued by incidents while carrying out routes from major airports across Italy. This has caused concern amongst officials in Italy’s parliament, who are worried about the safety standards of Ryanair’s fleet.

Onboard fire and technical problems while in the air

Over the past six months, there have been four major incidents affecting Ryanair’s Boeing 737 series aircraft. In May, the airline departed Bologna airport, en route to Brussels, when a fire broke out onboard, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Luxembourg. It is believed the fire started in the galley and passengers reported a burning smell and seeing lots of smoke. The plane landed safely and the small fire was quickly dispersed. In a separate issue in May, on a flight from Bari to London, a Ryanair jet experienced technical problems and had to turn around and return to Bari as the pilot deemed it unsafe to continue.

Major disruptions for two Italian airports

During this month, there have been another two occurrences which have raised questions regarding Ryainair’s safety record. On October 1st, at Milan Bergamo airport, a Ryanair Boeing jet landed and four tyres of the rear undercarriage burst, leaving it stuck on the runway. All flights from the airport that day were either diverted, delayed or cancelled. This incident was quickly followed by another on October 3rd, at Brindisi airport. The plane was taxiing along the runway preparing for take-off when it caught fire. All 184 passengers were safely evacuated and again, the airport experienced disruptions until the plane could be moved from the runway.

Italian deputies ask for an urgent hearing

Andrea Caroppo and Mauro D’Attis, deputies in Italy’s lower chamber of Parliament and part of the Forza Italia party – a member of Italy’s ruling coalition – called for a senate hearing with the country’s National Civil Aviation Authority, ENAC, after the incident at Brindisi. “We have therefore asked for an urgent hearing in the Transport Commission at the Chamber of ENAC leaders, with a focus on the safety of Ryanair flights, which – it is worth remembering – is the leading carrier in Italy for passenger traffic,” the statement said. “Too many accidents have involved Ryanair in recent months, in Italy and Europe. A spokesperson for ENAC said it was investigating the two incidents that occurred this month, separately.