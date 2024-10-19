Salsa & Bachata Christmas Bash

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Dance Under the Sun on the Costa del Sol.
Credit: Shutterstock.
Swap snow for sunshine this Christmas and join the sizzling Salsa & Bachata Christmas Party on the Costa del Sol, Spain, in 2024!
Hosted at the stunning Sunset Beach Club in Benalmádena, this festive event is your chance to dance your way through the holiday season with the backdrop of Spain’s beautiful coastline.
Event Details:
Date & Time: Thursday, December 12, 2024, 10 AM – 12 PM CET.
Location: Sunset Beach Club, 5 Avenida del Sol, 29630 Benalmádena
Refund Policy: Refunds available up to 7 days before the event.
A Christmas Fiesta Like No Other!
Kick off your festive celebrations with a lively blend of salsa, bachata, and merengue, as top DJs and dance instructors take you through more than 12 hours of workshops and social dancing. It’s the perfect opportunity to let loose and soak up the holiday spirit under the Spanish sun.
Line-Up Includes:
Dance Classes by:
Pass Options:
Explore the Costa del Sol:
Make the most of your trip with optional excursions (not included in the price):
This isn’t just a salsa and bachata event- it’s a cultural weekend experience where you can dance, unwind, and explore the best of the Costa del Sol. But hurry, spots are limited, so reserve your place now and get ready for a festive fiesta like no other! What a way to start the festive season.
Contact:
Ronnie Raul
+34-610-167-356 (WhatsApp)
