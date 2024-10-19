Salsa & Bachata Christmas Bash

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 9:44 • 2 minutes read

Dance Under the Sun on the Costa del Sol. Credit: Shutterstock.

Swap snow for sunshine this Christmas and join the sizzling Salsa & Bachata Christmas Party on the Costa del Sol, Spain, in 2024!

Hosted at the stunning Sunset Beach Club in Benalmádena, this festive event is your chance to dance your way through the holiday season with the backdrop of Spain’s beautiful coastline.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, December 12, 2024, 10 AM – 12 PM CET.

Location: Sunset Beach Club, 5 Avenida del Sol, 29630 Benalmádena

Refund Policy: Refunds available up to 7 days before the event.

A Christmas Fiesta Like No Other!

Kick off your festive celebrations with a lively blend of salsa, bachata, and merengue, as top DJs and dance instructors take you through more than 12 hours of workshops and social dancing. It’s the perfect opportunity to let loose and soak up the holiday spirit under the Spanish sun.

Line-Up Includes:

DJ Mosti Mostafinio (Germany)

DJ Marco Antonio (Germany, TBC)

DJ Antonio (Germany)

DJ Ronnie Raul (Puerto Rico)

And more DJs to be announced!

Dance Classes by:

Ronnie Raul

Mina “Queen Salsa” (UK)

More instructors to be confirmed!

Pass Options:

Full Pass (July 16 – September 15): €69 (100 places available)

Full Pass (September 16 – October 15): €79 (100 places available)

Full Pass (October 16 – December 12): €89 (subject to availability)

Day Pass: €50 per person (evening passes on sale 15 days before the event, subject to availability).

Weekend Pass for Expats: €60, includes workshops and parties on Friday and Saturday. Only 100 passes available!

Party-Only Pass: €15 per person.

Explore the Costa del Sol:

Make the most of your trip with optional excursions (not included in the price):

Discover Marbella, just over an hour away by bus.

Take a short train ride to explore Málaga’s cultural gems.

Visit Benalmádena’s stunning beaches and historic sites like Colomares Castle and the Buddhist Benalmádena Stupa.

Plan a day trip to Gibraltar, only three hours away by bus.

This isn’t just a salsa and bachata event- it’s a cultural weekend experience where you can dance, unwind, and explore the best of the Costa del Sol. But hurry, spots are limited, so reserve your place now and get ready for a festive fiesta like no other! What a way to start the festive season.

Contact:

Ronnie Raul

+34-610-167-356 (WhatsApp)