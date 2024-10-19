By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 15:15 • 1 minute read

Image: UA - Universitat d'Alacant / Universidad de Alicante / Facebook.

The University of Alicante (UA) has seen a significant increase in the number of Erasmus students this academic year.

The Erasmus Programme is a European Union initiative that provides students and staff mobility with study-abroad opportunities across partner universities throughout Europe.

601 international students have chosen the university which is a notable rise from 423 the previous year.

This number is expected to grow further once the second semester’s intake is finalised.

UA Students

In addition to hosting international students, 412 UA students will participate in the Erasmus programme, studying in European countries such as Poland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and France, which are among the most popular destinations.

Beyond Europe, 138 UA students will pursue part of their studies in countries outside the Erasmus framework, including the USA, Japan, Argentina, and Canada, under UA’s global mobility programme.

Non-European Students

Meanwhile, the university will welcome 98 international students from non-European countries, primarily from the USA, China, Chile, and Mexico.

These statistics highlight the University of Alicante’s commitment to internationalisation, further supported by its impressive ranking in the World Best Value Universities Ranking 2025, where it ranks among the top 17 per cent of the best institutions globally for international students.

This achievement reflects the UA’s growing appeal and excellence in international education.