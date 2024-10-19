By Johanna Gardener • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 12:51 • 2 minutes read

Cruz Beckham with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel following recent cheating allegations Credit:X:@thealertcontent

Beckham sons, Romeo and Cruz endanger their reputation as both are accused of allegedly cheating with other women, creating turmoil for their mother, Victoria Beckham and the family.

Despite a period of relative quiet for the Beckham family, they find themselves back in the spotlight—this time with Romeo and Cruz, the two middle sons, rocking the boat. Victoria Beckham who suffered damage to her own reputation when husband, David Beckham was accused of cheating on her with several women back in the early 2000’s, now appears to be re-living the nightmare with allegations made over her sons’ similar behaviour. The former Spice Girl said she was “devastated” and “petrified” following reports that her son, Cruz Beckham had been accused of cheating on two women, and that her older son, Romeo, had also been spotted with two women, Amelia Gray Hamlin and model, Sophie Julia, whilst in a relationship with Mia Regan, sparking suspicions of infidelity.

Victoria Beckham “devastated” that sons’ cheating allegations are ruining public image

Undeniably, the rumours have cast a shadow on the family’s public image which has left Victoria in turmoil. A source close to the ex-Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham revealed that two women, 21-year-old Bby Ivy (real name Viktoria Reitan) and 19-year-old Issey Moloney had come forward on TikTok to make slurring complaints about 19-year-old Cruz. A spokesperson close to the family apparently confided in Heat Magazine: “Vic was devastated when she heard the cheating claims.” Recalling their father, David’s cheating allegations over a decade ago, Victoria is most likely fearing the worst for their sons’ antics. According to sources, whilst continuing to hope that these allegations are unfounded, she confesses to accepting that they are most probably true. The rumours have deeply affected the style icon and fashion designer as sources close to the family commented: “The thought of any of her sons being a cheat makes her feel sick to her stomach.”

Fears that Cruz and Romeo Beckham will be considered womanisers following alleged infidelity

Victoria Beckham is said to have been stringent on educating her sons to have the utmost respect for women following her own unpleasant experiences yet now fears that they will be considered negatively as womanisers. A source disclosed: “Vic has worked so hard to bring her sons up to respect women, so seeing them portrayed as players is really upsetting for her, and she’s petrified that the boys are going to be labelled as Lotharios.” Amid the swirling rumours, Victoria Beckham remains deeply concerned about the potential damage to her sons’ reputations, but holds onto hope that, if the allegations are true, they will not be repeated, allowing the family’s image to remain intact.

