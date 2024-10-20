12th-century Andalusí marketplace found in Mojácar La Vieja

Recent excavations at Mojácar La Vieja have revealed exciting finds, including the remains of a possible Andalusí marketplace (zoco) dating back to the 12th and 13th centuries.

This discovery, located near the entrance to the ancient castle, offers insights into the daily life of the period. Archaeologists uncovered a community bread oven and storage rooms, as well as a series of living spaces smaller than previously excavated homes. The findings also included a large two-storey house with well-preserved walls and intact ceramics, suggesting it was a central part of the settlement.

Additional finds indicate that the marketplace may have focused on artisanal goods, rather than food, due to the well-maintained gypsum-paved area​.

Andalusí market unearthed in Mojácar La Vieja

This marketplace, found in a strategic location near the castle entrance, aligns with the medieval urban planning observed elsewhere, and archaeologists are comparing the Mojácar site with similar structures across Spain to confirm its commercial purpose​.

The excavations are part of the ongoing General Intervention Plan, which aims to define the site’s occupation phases and construction history. Despite knowing the settlement was abandoned in the late 13th century, archaeologists are still working to confirm its origins in the 12th century. These recent discoveries contribute to understanding Mojácar’s evolution and its importance as a medieval commercial hub.

