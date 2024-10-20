 94-year-old races Ferrari at 150mph « Euro Weekly News
94 and thriving: racing dreams at 150 mph!

By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 20 Oct 2024 • 16:22 • 2 minutes read

Photo of a red Ferrari

94-year-old raced around Michigan Speedway in Ferrari at 150mph Credit: Flickr

At 94 years old, one audacious driver is shattering age barriers by racing a Ferrari at an exhilarating 150 mph, proving that it’s never too late to chase your dreams.

One fearless driver is proving it’s never too late to chase your dreams—racing around in a Ferrari at 150 mph. This daring feat reminds us that being alive is for living, no matter your age. In a world constantly questioning aging and seeking perpetual youth, this story shows that you don’t have to be young to embrace extreme sports, even when the risks are high. The story parallels other similar accounts of people over 90’s years of age embracing life with extreme antics.

94-year-old Donna Maddox drove a Ferrari at 150mph proving that age is just a number

Donna Maddox took life into her own hands when she raced around the Michigan International Speedway in a Ferrari reaching speeds of 150 miles per hour and amazing onlookers. She is considered to be a true daredevil by those close to her with Donna herself confessing: “My mother used to say I came into this world running.”  The extreme sports fanatic laughs about her antics and is keen to not be part of the stereotypes which might suggest that the older you are, the less able you are. A mantra that she has continued to preach has been: “If you’re alive, then live.”

This is not the only way in which Donna lives out her dreams for endless adventure. Indeed, she has had a lifelong hunger for adventure, scaling the Smoky Mountains and exploring caves. She is the proof in the pudding that age is only a number and that you can live your life at full throttle if you have the determination, willpower and desire to do it.

Race around Michigan International Speedway was 94-year-old’s lifelong dream

The race around Michigan International Speedway was apparently a wish that she has carried with her for years, stipulating that it always needed to be in a Ferrari or Bugatti. Her retirement home in Detroit made the pursuit possible through an adventure scheme, which encourages residents to do things outside of the box to tick off items on their bucket list and helps to make it happen. A spokesperson said:  “Donna is also such a joy to talk to and is incredibly passionate about encouraging others to chase their dreams as well,” said a spokesperson.

Written by

Johanna Gardener

Originally from Manchester, UK and with a degree in English with Modern Foreign Languages, she has been a permanent resident in Spain for the past 12 years. Many of these years, she has spent working as a secondary school teacher, as well as in journalism, editing and marketing. She currently lives in the historic centre of Malaga, where she enjoys writing, walking and animals.

