This is not the only way in which Donna lives out her dreams for endless adventure. Indeed, she has had a lifelong hunger for adventure, scaling the Smoky Mountains and exploring caves. She is the proof in the pudding that age is only a number and that you can live your life at full throttle if you have the determination, willpower and desire to do it.

Race around Michigan International Speedway was 94-year-old’s lifelong dream

The race around Michigan International Speedway was apparently a wish that she has carried with her for years, stipulating that it always needed to be in a Ferrari or Bugatti. Her retirement home in Detroit made the pursuit possible through an adventure scheme, which encourages residents to do things outside of the box to tick off items on their bucket list and helps to make it happen. A spokesperson said: “Donna is also such a joy to talk to and is incredibly passionate about encouraging others to chase their dreams as well,” said a spokesperson.