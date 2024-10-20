By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 12:27
A hive and kicking Bee garden buzzes back to Elviria with organic goodies!
Credit: Shutterstock.
Elviria- hold onto your honey jars, because the Mercado Agroecológico is abuzz with changes!
If you fancy tasting the nectar of the Costa del Sol, swing by their stall at the Elviria market and sample their delicious organic honey. And it’s not just the bees getting all the buzz. Other eco-friendly stalls will be there too, offering a smorgasbord of organic treats.
The popular bee-loving market will still grace the Pinar de Elviria park every first Saturday of the month, from now through March 2024. That means the next hive of activity kicks off on November 2 at 9 AM, with follow-ups on December 7, January 4, February 1, and March 1.
You can now also order fresh honey online at www.mieles.net/tienda, with free delivery on minimum orders.
These busy bee lovers also plan to keep the educational side buzzing, bringing their Aula-Museo Apícola (Bee Garden Museum) to different spots around the region, teaching the ins and outs of beekeeping and agroecology.
The buzzing Aula-Museo Apícola y Medioambiental Bee Garden is back on the move, and this time, they’re making a beeline for the Pinar de Elviria in Marbella, Costa del Sol, as part of the Feria Guadalhorce Ecológico!
Mark your maps, honey lovers – the exact spot is Avda. de España, Pinar de Elviria, Marbella. Get ready to dive into a world of sweet delights and eco-treats, as the Bee Garden’s stand is serving up organic honey tastings that are sure to have you licking your lips.
But that’s not all! Pop by the neighbouring stalls for a taste of other top-notch organic goodies. It’s the perfect place to satisfy your eco-cravings while learning more about the amazing world of bees!
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
