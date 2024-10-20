AA Dog Rescue to host charity karaoke night with ‘El Cuatro’ band

By Nina Cook •
Come along to the AA Dog Rescue charity night: karaoke, raffles, bingo and live music on 8th November. | Credit: deviantart
AA Dog Rescue—a dedicated non-profit organisation committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming abandoned and stray dogs across the Almería region—will be hosting a fun-filled charity event on Friday, 8th November, at La Vida Restaurant & Bar in Cucador.
The event, starting at 7pm and running late into the night, promises an exciting mix of karaoke, raffles, stand-up bingo, and prizes, all in aid of the dog rescue charity.
The evening will feature live music from the band El Cuatro, who are becoming known as the “Charity Band” due to their ongoing support for charitable causes. Despite being a talented group, El Cuatro play for just a few beers, donating their entire fee to support good causes like AA Dog Rescue. Their generosity and talent are sure to make for a memorable evening full of entertainment and goodwill.
Entrance to the event is just €3, with all proceeds going directly to the charity. A special menu and drinks will be available for those wishing to dine, and attendees are encouraged to pre-order if planning to eat.
With raffles, stand-up bingo, and various prizes up for grabs, the organisers are hopeful for a strong turnout to support the rescue’s vital work. For reservations and more details, guests can contact Gail via WhatsApp at 679 937 753.
Come along for a fantastic evening and help raise funds for a great cause!
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
