Almería boosts desalinated water supply across the city

By Nina Cook • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 17:42 • 1 minute read

Almería's new water infrastructure guarantees desalinated water for all city districts, improving sustainability and reducing reliance on aquifers. | Credit: myalmeria

Almería has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of a major water infrastructure project, ensuring the supply of desalinated water to all areas of the city.

This follows two years of work and an investment of €11.9 million, connecting the La Pipa and San Cristóbal reservoirs through an advanced water distribution system. These connections will significantly reduce pressure on the region’s aquifers, which have been under strain for years, helping to combat drought conditions and ensure sustainable water use for future generations.

Almería’s desalinated water supply enhances city’s sustainability

The newly completed 9.3-kilometre network of pipes provides desalinated water to every neighbourhood in the city, offering a reliable and high-quality water source. This vital infrastructure project guarantees a supply that is less dependent on natural rainfall, a critical factor in a region as arid as Almería, where water scarcity is a constant challenge. The initiative, described by Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalucía, as a “crucial investment”, places Almería at the forefront of water management in the region.

The project also allows for additional safeguards, ensuring that the city remains resilient even in times of severe drought. Furthermore, this expansion will benefit agriculture in the province, a key industry that will receive extra support from water regeneration projects, further enhancing the sustainable use of resources.

