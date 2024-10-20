Armistice Day ceremony and Remembrance luncheon in Mojácar

By Nina Cook • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 20:59 • 1 minute read

Some of The Indalo Players with Shea and Chris Hart. | Credit: Chrissie Cremore

This year’s Armistice Day on Monday, 11th November, will be marked by a special ceremony and performances in Mojácar.

The two-minute silence will be led by Chris Hart, a former Master Aircrew in the RAF, at 11:00 on the Mojácar Paseo Horseshoe, opposite the Levante Restaurant. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to attend and pay their respects to those who sacrificed their lives in service.

Following the ceremony, Shea’s Kitchen will host a Remembrance Day luncheon, offering a choice between Pork Loin with all the trimmings or a Vegetable Risotto for €15, with €5 of each meal being donated to The Royal British Legion. Reservations are required and can be made by telephoning Shea at 950 478 186. Shea’s Kitchen can also accommodate special dietary needs, and desserts are available for an additional cost.

Armistice Day performance by the Indalo Players

Adding to the significance of the day, the Indalo Players will present a series of songs, poems, sketches, and readings to honour those who served in WW1 and reflect on the ongoing impact of war. Their performance will highlight the devastation and suffering caused by such conflict over the many years.

The Royal British Legion, now entering its 103rd year, continues to provide lifelong financial, social, and emotional support to members and veterans of the British armed forces and their families. For more information, visit their Facebook page: Royal British Legion Mojácar Spain, Branch Number 3485.

