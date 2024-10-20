`Aura´: Germany´s top linguistic scorer

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 16:11 • 2 minutes read

The word `LIKE´ written in Scrabble tiles. Photo Credit, Pixabay, Pexels

A German competition names the word `aura´ as the top scorer linguistically amongst the country´s youth community this year.

Germany has a cool but quirky tradition: the annual `Youth Word of the Year´. Each year young locals vote for the word they have enjoyed using most, and anything goes, as long as it does not have racist, homophobic or sexist implications.

This year, the chosen word was `aura´, which has been popularly used across the country to describe the energy someone radiates, often accompanied by either a plus + sign or a negative – sign [Zeit Online, 19/10/2024], to describe the type of aura or charisma that an individual exudes. In Spain, youngsters are more likely to use the word `vibe´ in order to represent and evoke the same sentiment, although the word `vibe´ has not been voted for and given the same prestige.

The word `aura´ first rose to famous status after it was used in the slogan of an advertising campaign for a credit card company and was consequently picked up by the New York Times to describe Dutch football champion Virgil van Dijk, according to youth word managers at Langenscheidt Verlag, which runs the yearly competition. The US press used the phrases `Solutions are expensive – an aura is priceless´, and the word became a favourite in the world of sport.

The Youth Word of the Year competition has actually only been handed over to German youngsters fairly recently, as up until 2019 anybody could vote, no matter their age. However, with the winning word often causing a fair amount of hilarity amongst the youngsters, who deemed the results of the poll to be inaccurate or misunderstood, in 2020 the vote was handed over exclusively to those aged between 11 and 20-years-old. This now ensures that the word chosen is a genuine reflection of young people´s vernacular, and is truly representative of language culture and development across the country.

Other top linguistic scorers include the following:

In second place for this year´s vote – and only narrowly missing the top spot – was the Arabic derived word `Talahon´, which directly translated mean´s `come here´, but is used by German youngsters to describe `young men who wear fake luxury clothes […], tracksuit[s] and gold chains´ thinking it earns them street cred [Zeit Online, 19/10/2024]. The closest terminology for this in British culture would be the label `chav´. The word `Talahon´ is controversial as it is also used to refer to migrants in a derogatory, racist fashion and was almost vetoed, but team members from the Langenscheidt Verlag insisted in a statement they published that the way the young voters were using it was in an innocent, humorous and often self-deprecating manner, and that they deemed it to have no un-politically correct connotations.

Third place in the 2024 poll was the word `Schere´, which means `scissors´ and hails from the gaming community. It is used by streamers and gamers to acknowledge and admit to having made an error and signifies that the user accepts the blame for doing so.

Previous top scorer´s chosen by youngsters participating in the popular competition – which this year had a record response of over 100,000 votes – include `goofy´ in 2023, `smash´ in 2022, `cringe´ in 2021 and `lost´ in 2020.

What has been the most popular word in your local area this year?