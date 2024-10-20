Beach Body Bootcamp Fuengirola

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Credit: Shutterstock.
It’s time to flex those muscles and brace yourself for icy dips in the chilly Costa del Sol Med. This is no ordinary workout! Cold Dips and Training Fuengirola (“Baños Fríos y Entrenamiento en Fuengirola”) kicked off again on October 21, with sessions running daily at 7 AM. Think you’ve got what it takes to sweat, stretch, and shiver with the best of them?
Cold showers not enough? Dive right in!
For those looking to turn their mornings into a thrill ride, Juan Antonio’s bootcamp-meets-chill-out sessions could be your next obsession. From high-intensity training to the zen of meditation, it’s a workout that promises to get your heart racing, and not just from the chilly waters of the Costa del Sol! The first class is free. Yep, you can literally dip your toe in for free and see if you’ve got the grit to come back for more.
Location, location, location!
The sun, sand, and sea are your new gym. Meeting point? Right here: this slice of paradise, where every session starts just as the sun peeks over the waves. It’s more than a workout; it’s a lifestyle!
Training like a pro… For pennies!
Worried about breaking the bank before you break a sweat? Not here, mate. Sessions are a steal at just €7.50 a pop. Want more? A week’s worth of training (3 sessions) is only €15, and a whole month, including the legendary Ruta Challenge and a bonus Pathers outing, goes for just €30. That’s 12 sessions plus extras for the price of a takeaway.
Focus, flex, and follow Juan A.!
This isn’t just about working out, it’s about becoming your best self. Juan Antonio’s got you covered with routines aimed at making you faster, stronger, more flexible, and more resilient. And let’s not forget the mind. Coaching, meditation, and even a bit of hiking are all on the agenda. Contact Juan Antonio on Instagram @pragmaisme for more information.
So, why not join the beach brigade and become a true Fuengirola fitness fanatic? Will you rise to the challenge or stay snug under the duvet? You decide.
