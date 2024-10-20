Beauty & the Beast comes to Altea

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 12:02 • 1 minute read

Beauty & the Beast Credit: palaualtea.entradas.plus

Coming to Altea Palace on October 27 is a traditional tale told in a unique way that will be perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

While most of us are familiar with the captivating story of Bella, and how she fell in love with a beast while being trapped in his castle, this musical portrays the characters slightly differently.

For example, in this version Bella is a remarkable young woman who lost her sight during her childhood and so has a totally different perspective on the world around her. Likewise the beast is a prince that is trapped in a spell that prevents him from seeing beyond the surface.

Beauty & the Beast is more than just a musical

With this added complexity, the musical takes on a new, more in-depth meaning as it delves into societal perceptions and the importance of engendering an empathetic understanding of those who are perceived to be ‘different’.

This musical goes one step further by casting a blind actress and singer in the lead role of Bella, the courageous heroine who must demonstrate to the beast that true beauty lies in the way we perceive others. With an incredible stage design, stunning costumes and original music compositions with a Latin beat, this is sure to be a feast for the senses that will appeal to all ages.

Tickets for the show range from €19-21 and can be purchased by visiting the Palau Altea Centre d’Arts website.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.