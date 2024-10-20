Benalmadena fast-tracks station

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 0:27 • 1 minute read

Original plans for new station. Credit: Victor Navas, Facebook.

The new commuter train station for Torrequebrada is back on track to take passengers to the centre of Malaga.

After years in the waiting, disputes, and delays, the project is said to be a done deal already with the budget to build already signed off. There will be no need to wait much longer for the construction to finally begin as Benalmadena council has decided to fund the project themselves without need for central government grants.

The new site will be on Adif’s grounds (the railways owner) and consist of two platforms and sheltered area with a ticket machine. One of Adif’s stipulations is that the new station has a siding for parking trains and a green area to keep the place from appearing unsightly. Added to the project will be a car park for up to 70 vehicles, the plot for which has already been assigned by the council.

New commuter station in Benalmadena will server over 5,000 people

One of the main hopes is that the station will serve new residents of the Nueva Torrequebrada estate where currently 5,000 homes are under construction.

While a bus line already exists, local residents have been calling for the train stop on the C1 line for over 10 years. The decision by Benalmadena council to assume all costs without more delays from applying for government grants, takes the plan much closer to becoming reality. A realistic timescale for completion is yet to be released, but council officials are confident the project will be up and running in the next couple of years.