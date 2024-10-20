Bite Kitchen’s tasty, healthy, new menu

By EWN • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 12:00 • 2 minutes read

Bite Kitchen - tasty, healthy, new menu

There is a family-friendly bistro café and restaurant in Mijas Costa serving up the very best in wholesome cuisine.

Bite Kitchen serves a wide range of fresh and home-made food, which also incorporates a broad selection of vegetarian and vegan options, plus international wines, spirits and cocktails. And everything, yes everything, is gluten free.

Just off the A7 with plenty of parking, Bite Kitchen has become a magnet for those looking for a tasty Breakfast, Lunch, Brunch or Dinner and is the newest place to go for those with a gluten intolerance. The owners understand the importance of freshly prepared food that everyone can enjoy and their newly released Brunch and Dinner menus are something that must be sampled.

From the grill there’s the full rack of roasted pork ribs, marinated in their home-made honey BBQ sauce; the 300g Ribeye steak with grilled plum tomato, portobello mushroom, home-made coleslaw, and garlic butter; or the stuffed portobello mushrooms with roasted peppers, onions, and cherry tomatoes full of vegetarian goodness.

For fish lovers, you can find the baked Teriyaki salmon with Asian vegetables; or their famously mouth-watering chunky cod fish & chips in a crispy beer batter with minted peas and home-made tartare sauce.

Another highlight that draws in hungry diners to Bite Kitchen is their selection of gourmet burgers, such as their Hawaiian burger topped with caramelised pineapple, crispy bacon, crunchy lettuce, and melted Monterey Jack cheese; and not forgetting the succulent vegan Vite Portobello Mushroom Burger.

But perhaps the star of the show is the grilled selection of skewered kebabs: steak, chicken, prawns, or roasted vegetables.

The happy, friendly, and efficient staff always make everyone feel welcome and at home, which, added to the vibrantly colourful and satisfying food ensures returning for further visits is a must.

The casual yet elegant atmosphere of Bite Kitchen is second to none in the area. Family friendly, while still perfect for friends and colleagues to chill out over great, honest food, coffee and freshly made cocktails without having to spend hours searching for somewhere. It caters for everyone’s needs and tastes. Whether you are simply looking for great coffee on their sunny terrace or a family get-together with the full works, this is the one place you can always rely on.

Bite Kitchen can be found just off the A7 in the Urbinización Jazmin de Miraflores, Calle Jazmin, Mijas Costa. Check out their full menu at bite-kitchen.com.

Call them on 648 716 162.

Sponsored