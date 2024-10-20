Black Flame – Bar, Grill and Carvery

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 10:52 • 2 minutes read

The Black Flame is the ideal place to savour the perfect breakfast Credit: Black Flame

Located at the foot of Monte Pedreguer, Black Flame has been serving traditional English dishes for the past twenty years.

It prides itself on using only the freshest ingredients and premium-quality meats and offers a relaxed ambience where guests can enjoy a game of pool or darts, watch the major sports games live, or simply a pleasant evening chatting with friends.

It is the ideal place to savour the perfect breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you come on a Friday, you can enjoy their traditional beer-battered fish and chips, served all day at just €9.95. What’s more, Friday evening is also reserved for live Irish and rock music starting from 7.30pm.

Black Flame is introducing a new 3-course Menu Del Dia

As we leave summer behind and winter approaches, Black Flame is introducing a new 3-course Menu Del Dia, available from November 18. Offered Monday through Wednesday, between 12.30 and 4.00pm, it includes starter options like homemade soup, pate, salad, or bread with ali-oli.

The main course features a mouthwatering array of tempting dishes, including 6oz rump steak, chicken breast wrapped in bacon with port and blue cheese sauce, tagliatelle served in a creamy pesto sauce topped with pan-fried cherry tomatoes, homemade steak and kidney pudding, and pan-fried lemon and garlic sea bass. The meal can be concluded with ice cream or toffee meringue glace or a coffee.

Looking for a traditional carvery? Head to Black Flame

No traditional English restaurant is complete without a carvery, and the Black Flame is no exception. A carvery is offered on Thursdays from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and on Sundays from 12.00pm to 8.00pm. Due to its popularity, booking is highly recommended.

The Black Flame Christmas carvery will be available on December 5, 12, and 19, with the choice of a two or three-course menu. Expect all the trimmings including roast beef, pigs in blankets, stuffing, crispy roast potatoes, and homemade Yorkshire puddings. With a range of starters and desserts, this really will be a traditional English Christmas feast, with booking in advance essential. They are also a great choice for hosting your Christmas party with special menus an option.

Black Flame is a great option for Boxing Day and New Year

If you prefer to take a break from cooking on Boxing Day, then Black Flame has the perfect solution. They will be offering a special 3-course menu with a large selection of starters, main courses (including the carvery), and desserts.

Finally, if you fancy a retro night of fun for New Year, they are putting on a 70s & 80s disco party, complete with a light buffet served at the table. What’s more the price of the ticket is just €20 per person, so no need to start the year with light pockets!

The Black Flame, Avenida del Garrofer 27, Pedreguer,

https://blackflame.es

Telephone: 965 761 731