Cancer Support Group: Mallorca’s mission to empower and uplift

By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 19:53 • 3 minutes read

Image: Cancer Support Group Mallorca.

Community Compassion

Cancer Support Group Mallorca (CSG) is a registered association established to assist the foreign community living in Mallorca.

Its mission is to support patients, caregivers, and anyone affected by cancer. CSG aims to reduce stress, enhance a sense of control, boost self-esteem, alleviate feelings of loneliness, and provide practical assistance.

Those facing cancer, or who have a loved one affected, are encouraged to reach out to see how CSG can offer support.

For inquiries, CSG can be contacted via email at info@cancersupportmallorca.com or by phone at +34 659 887 455 (Mallorca) or +34 635 030 279 (Menorca).

The Cancer Support in Mallorca is operated by one part-time staff member and a team of dedicated volunteers, which means 24-hour coverage is not available.

Responses to queries are aimed at within regular working hours (Monday to Friday, 9:00.AM – 5:00.PM) and within 48 hours, excluding weekends and holidays.

For urgent matters, individuals can call +34 659 887 455. If the call cannot be answered immediately, a voicemail can be left, and the team will return the call as soon as possible. WhatsApp messages can also be sent to the same number.

Need to Talk?

When Krista founded Cancer Support Mallorca, one of her primary goals was to provide emotional support to cancer patients. She devoted countless hours to counselling, meditation, and mindfulness, often making herself available 24 hours a day, all on a voluntary basis.

Tragically, Krista passed away due to Covid, leaving a significant void in the organisation. However, thanks to the support of The Gap Counselling, Cancer Support Mallorca has been able to continue offering counselling to all patients in need.

Due to the growing demand for services and the need to now pay for most counselling sessions, even at a reduced rate, the organisation has reassessed its offerings. This re-evaluation has actually led to an expansion of services. Now, when a patient requests emotional support, they are not only offered counseling but also assigned a buddy and given the opportunity to participate in group sessions.

All buddies are receiving ongoing training. If you have experienced cancer or cared for someone with cancer and are interested in becoming a buddy, contact Cancer Support Mallorca for more information.

The organisation currently offers two different programmes for group sessions. Mosaic of Grief, which began in September, is designed for individuals who have lost their partners to cancer. If you would like to sign up for the next group, please reach out. The second program, HELP, is aimed at supporting cancer patients at any stage of their journey. The first session of this group will be held on November 15, so there is still time to sign up.

Creative connections

In early September, the Cancer Support Group, Mallorca restarted their Art Group, but this time with an exciting new approach. Thanks to Debora, one of the group’s newer volunteers, they are now able to offer a variety of different activities each week. So far, participants have enjoyed sessions including papier-mâché, watercolours, stained glass, and painting tote bags.

The Art Group meets at the Cancer Support Group’s centre in Portals every Monday at 10:30.AM and is open to everyone. A small donation of €5 is requested to cover the cost of materials.

If you are an artist interested in offering a masterclass in the coming months, get in touch at (+34) 659 88 74 55, or email

Autumn Action

After a quiet few months over the summer, events at the Cancer Support Group, Mallorca, have returned in full swing this autumn. The group was happy to attend the Calanova Coffee Morning on September 27, hosted their own meet-up on September 26, and held a volunteer training session on September 19.

There are plenty of exciting events coming up, including the Feria de Asociaciones Dando Vida a la Muerte on October 26, an open day at SFM Inca on October 31, a Movember football match on November 3, the Calanova Christmas Market on November 9, the Congreso Pacientes y Familiares AECC on November 23, and Dia del Voluntariado del Govern Balear on November 30.

You can find more details about these events on the website cancersupportmallorca.com and social media pages, and it’s likely more will be added to the list.

In addition to these events, the next volunteer training session will take place on November 22, and an event planning meeting will be held on November 26 to discuss activities and events for 2025. If you’re interested in signing up as a volunteer and attending either of these meetings, contact +34 659 88 74 55 or email info@cancersupportmallorca.com.

Cancer Support Group: Mallorca’s mission to empower and uplift