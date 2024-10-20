By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 16:12 • 1 minute read

Image: ACGCBCV.

The Association of Golf Courses of the Costa Blanca and Valencian Community (ACGCBCV) actively promoted the region as a premier golf destination at the prestigious “OPEN DE FRANCE” golf tournament, held near Paris.

This event, which took place from October 10 to 13 at Le Golf National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – a venue known for hosting the Ryder Cup and the Paris 2024 Olympic golf events – attracted a wide international audience, making it an ideal platform for tourism promotion.

Easy Access

France was a key market for the region’s golf courses and hotels, as French golfers were easily able to travel to the Costa Blanca and Valencian Community by road or via direct flights to Alicante and Valencia airports.

The area’s milder climate in autumn, winter, and spring made it an appealing destination for French tourists seeking to escape colder weather.

Golf Tourism

Golf played a significant role in the region’s tourism, helping to reduce seasonal fluctuations.

It generated 500,000 overnight stays in Valencian Community hotels annually, contributing an economic impact of €745 million and supporting more than 9,000 jobs each year.