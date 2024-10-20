By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 20 Oct 2024 • 15:08 • 2 minutes read

The two euro coin with characteristics set to make it worth 2,000 euros Credit:X:@Vorffeed

A two euro coin could be worth 2,000 euros if you happen to have it lying down a sofa or behind a cupboard in your home.

In challenging economic times, where every euro counts, even two euros can make a difference. Enter the rare “Tree of Life” coin, a valuable anomaly created by a minting error, distinguished by its unique star imprint—a symbol of its limited edition. And there’s a chance that one of these rare coins could already be in your possession.

A two euro coin bearing these characteristics could be worth 2,000 euros

Despite its literal monetary value being a mere two euros, coins like this which are produced with certain peculiarities or anomalies tend to end up being extremely valuable. Collectors are well aware of these trends and know what to look out for but it is unlikely that the average citizen is not. The value of coins has a lot to do with a series of patterns which determine its worth. Firstly, it must possess an unusual feature – this could of course be the image on one side of the coin. Its condition is also key. If it is a new coin with barely any exchange of hands and without any obvious blemish, its value increases. Value is added once again if the unusual feature is a result of minting errors, which differentiate it from coins of the same value. Oddly, it is these errors which make a coin even more perfect. France was one of the first issuers of “The Tree of Life” two euro coin, which has also been seen on some one euro coins and have reached upto 5,000 euros in auction houses. According to experts, the coin, which superficially appears standard, was issued in France in 2001, a year before the euro officially became European currency. It boasts the tree of life, reflecting the work of the artist Joaquín Jiménez who wanted to reflect the relationship between nature and the human, complete with the motto of the French Revolution (Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité) and finished with one redeeming feature: the stars surrounding the centre of the coin on its silver edges.

Look in unexpected places for the rare two euro coin worth a thousand times more

Though it is rare for this coin to find its way into your pocket, wallet, or any hidden corner of your home, you might just get lucky. You never know what treasures could be tucked away in unexpected places, and with a potential reward of €2,000, it is certainly worth the search!

Find other articles on European News