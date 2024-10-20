By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 20 Oct 2024 • 13:44 • 1 minute read

Diwali delights! Curry, cava, and a spicy surprise. Credit: Shutterstock.

Get ready to spice up your life this Diwali! The 2024 Diwali dinner promises to be a night to remember as the Hindu festival of lights gets a sizzling twist! It’s time to dig out those sarees, salwar kameez, and kurtas- or just rock whatever makes you feel good – as you indulge in a feast of delicious Indian flavours with some cheeky banter on the side.

Venue shout-out: The generous hosts are rolling out the red carpet (and the poppadums!) with a complimentary glass of cava. That’s right, bubbles and chutney to kick off the festivities! Just make sure you pre-order and pay for your food in advance. Drinks? You’ll be handling those on the night, so feel free to double down on the Cobra beers or keep it classy with more cava!

Top tip: Don’t be shy with your choices – the tandooris are legendary. The Murgh Malai and Fish Tandoori have tongues wagging in delight! But be warned: the curries are as authentic as they come. Think you can handle the heat? A word to the wise – don’t go all in on the phal unless you’re ready to turn up the heat and risk fire in your mouth.

Not a spice lover? No problem! You’re still welcome to join in on the fun. They’ve got Tex-Mex options that won’t burn your taste buds, so no one’s left out in the cold.

Menu madness: Want to see what’s on offer? Check out the Curry Leaves website for all the mouth-watering details.

Contribution for the group organisers: €2 per person.

Sign-up deadline: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

6:00 PM. Contact the Marbella Food, Wine and Other Shenanigans meetup group.

Diwali dinner: Friday, November 1, 2024

8 PM to 11 PM

Venue:

Curry Leaves

Aloho · Marbella

So, grab your best garb, bring your appetite, and let’s light up the night in true Diwali style! This is one party you won’t want to miss!

