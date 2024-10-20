Food museums in spain: a ‘foodies’ heaven

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 18:45 • 1 minute read

A bowl of melted chocolate and cocoa beans (photo Spanish Chocolate Museum)

Food lovers will not be disappointed if discovering the history behind Spanish cuisine is of interest. Spain is very well known for its paella, serrano jamon and tortilla, but the Spanish gastronomy is a lot more than that. Some interesting food museums are well worth a visit when in the area if you enjoy food for more than just the taste.

Museo del Queso de Cabrales

If cheese is your thing, this cheese museum will not fail to disappoint. Located in the Asturias, this museum, which is inside a cave, is worth a visit just for its surroundings. Visitors are offered a 45-minute tour and at the end, they can sample a tasting session in the museum.

Museu de la Xocolata

Chocolate and Spain have a close relationship dating back hundreds of years. Inside the museum, there are baking workshops, guided tours, and chocolate tasting to experience, as well as learning about the historical aspect of chocolate. This museum is located in the heart of Barcelona’s old town.

Museo Del Arroz de Valencia

In Valencia, rice has been grown for over 1000 years on the wet and flood-prone lands around La Albufera, its prized white grains nourishing various cultures throughout history. Rice farming is deeply ingrained in Valencian culture, and in its myriad of culinary bombinations, rice is the king of Valencian cuisine. The Rice Museum is housed in a rice mill (Molino de Serra), built at the beginning of the 20th century and was commercially functioning until the 1970s. Visitors can see how rice was processed and produced in the early years of the century.

Museu Gastronomic

This museum is dedicated to Catalan cuisine. It is located close to Gaudi’s temple in Barcelona and the museum is not just comprised of food, visitors can also discover the many wines and cavas that are traditional to the region. The museum also hosts a restaurant where traditional dishes can be tasted, as well as a shop selling traditional ingredients, wines, cavas and herbs that the Catalan region is famous for.