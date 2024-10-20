By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 20:35 • 1 minute read

Fuengirola 7-a-side Football Credit: Shutterstock.

Goal mania in Fuengirola: 7-a-side kick-off has arrived!

Football fever in Fuengirola is finally here, and it’s a showdown you won’t want to miss! Seasoned strikers and back-garden ballers are all welcome for this cracking weekly football get-together.

What’s on the cards?

Prepare for 60 minutes of non-stop 7-a-side football action, packed with banter and back-heels. You’ll be rubbing shoulders (and possibly elbows) with fellow football enthusiasts, all keen to swap stories and nutmegs. It’s not about the win, it’s about the fun – so come ready to laugh, score, and maybe even get a little muddy.

All the perks (no VAR required):

Teams organised for balanced play – no more being stuck with that one showboater.

A professional 7-a-side pitch, so you can bend it on prime turf.

A brilliant chance to chat, connect, and score a few networking goals.

Hydration sorted with a 1.5-litre bottle per player – but, it’s best to bring an extra just in case you run yourself ragged!

What you need to know before kick-off:

Kit up! Don your comfiest kit and lace up with turf-friendly trainers.

Stay hydrated! We’ll bring the bottles, but bring some backup – better to be safe than sorry!

Bring the vibes! The top priority is having a ball (literally and figuratively), so come ready to let loose and have a right laugh.

Pro tip: Arrive 15-20 minutes early for a chance to meet the squad and settle into your new team. It’s your chance to size up the competition and maybe even practise that victory dance.

The whistle blows at 8:00 PM sharp on Sundays, at El Cañadón, Avenida Los Perales, 19, Las Lagunas. Don’t forget, you must have confirmed your attendance to play. Contact Adres on Whatsapp: +34 651 97 62 37.

If you snoozed, you loozed – better luck next time!

See you on the pitch, Fuengirola! Get ready for a night of goals, laughs, and good times.

Find more exciting social events and gatherings like this one and meet new people in the area.

The Social Section of the Euro Weekly News is packed full of social events around the Costa del Sol.