Game Night Fever Sweeps Fuengirola!
Every Thursday: Board Games, Banter, and Bargains Await in Fuengirola!
Are you ready to roll the dice and make new friends? Fuengirola’s Jueves de Juegos de mesa (Board Game Thursdays) is bringing the buzz every Thursday evening, from October 24 right through to November 28. Whether you’re a secret saboteur in Saboteur, plotting to dominate in Catan, or unleashing chaos with Exploding Kittens, there’s something for every kind of game enthusiast!
Mark Your Calendars!
How to Join the Fun:
Available Games: From classic mind-benders like Secret Code and Cluedo to the ever-popular Uno and zany picks like Sushi Go – and don’t worry, there’s plenty more where that came from. Got a favourite? Bring it along!
Foodie alert! Forget about sneaking in snacks; enjoy a hearty 20% discount on many dishes from the venue’s menu! Keep those outside goodies at home, folks, and treat yourself.
Cost: €1 per person.
Places are limited, don’t miss out!
Book your spot before seats run out. Can’t make it? No worries, just give them a heads-up. And for any burning questions or concerns, Andrés is just a WhatsApp away: +34 651 97 62 37.
So, if you’re up for a night of dice-rolling drama, laughter, and meeting fellow game lovers, Boardgame Thursdays is the place to be. Remember, Thursday nights in Fuengirola are all about games, good vibes, and a whole lot of fun.
No matter your age, don’t stay at home. Find more social events and groups like this one and meet lots of new people.
Check out the Euro Weekly News Social Section. It’s packed full of social events from all around the Costa del Sol.
