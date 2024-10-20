Garrucha to host fifth “Gamba Roja” food festival!

By Nina Cook • Updated: 20 Oct 2024 • 16:38 • 1 minute read

Garrucha’s fifth Festival Gastronómico celebrates the famous red prawns with food, music, and activities from 25th to 27th October. | Credit: Ruta de la Tapa Garrucha; Feria de la Gamba Roja de Garrucha video, Facebook.

Garrucha will host the fifth edition of the Festival Gastronómico de la Gamba Roja de Garrucha from 25th to 27th October 2024, celebrating the iconic red prawn, a prized delicacy from the Levante Almeriense region.

This three-day event offers a range of culinary experiences, live entertainment, and activities for all ages, making it a must-attend for food lovers and families.

Garrucha Red Prawn Festival—more than just prawns!

With over 30 stands, including local restaurants and producers from Sabores Almería, visitors will have the chance to enjoy a variety of tapas, priced at €3.50 each (drink not included). The festival will showcase the region’s culinary excellence and local produce, with live cooking demonstrations, workshops, and performances by local bands and DJs, including Los Lagartos and DJ Dani Campos. The event will also feature a special showcooking session for children, allowing young attendees to explore the world of Spanish cuisine​.​

Families with infants can enjoy the dedicated play area, which will offer activities from 1-6pm throughout the weekend. On Sunday, the festival will culminate with a tasting of the celebrated red prawns, alongside a performance by Almeria’s Orquesta El Norte​.

Set in the scenic Puerto Deportivo of Garrucha, this festival provides the perfect atmosphere to enjoy the region’s rich gastronomy. A fantastic day or night out!

