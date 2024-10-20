Halloween Fiesta comes to Terra Natura

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 12:45 • 1 minute read

Fluor Colour Festival Credit: benidorm.terranatura.com

Have you discovered the enchanting world of Terra Natura in Benidorm yet? Perhaps you have and are keen to make a subsequent trip hoping to see something new.

Either way, on October 26 they are hosting their Halloween Fiesta, providing some extra special spooky fun for everyone.

The party begins at 8.00am and continues until 5.00pm so a full day of entertainment awaits those who decide to go along. The day will include mysterious animals and a visit from fiendish movie star characters including Beetlejuice and Wednesday Adams.

Why not let the kids imagination run wild at the Create Your Monster Workshop and see where their creativity takes them? Or how about some face painting and the opportunity to be transformed into their favourite Halloween character?

The Halloween Fiesta will include the Fluor Colour Festival

There will also be an exciting magic show by the Grand Wizard Malastruc. In fact, even if you aren’t able to make the Halloween Fiesta, you can still witness his amazing magic as he will also be performing on October 27, and November 1 and 2.

For those that do come for the whole experience on October 26, you can also look forward to participating in the Fluor Colour Festival.

A neon extravaganza where everyone gets to enjoy dancing while wearing vibrant coloured face paint!

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Terra Natura website.

