By Johanna Gardener • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 21:26 • 2 minutes read

Hotel staff being investigated in relation to drugs prior to Liam Payne's death

In a new twist on the tragic death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, prosecutors are now casting suspicion on hotel staff in the moments leading up to the incident.

According to authorities, allegations are in place regarding an employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, who may have been responsable for procuring drugs for the singer. Payne fell from a third floor balcony during his stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after reports of his erratic behaviour in his hotel room. Payne had been alone in his hotel room, as girlfriend Kate Cassidy had chosen to return home to Florida early. Recordings reveal that staff had reported to the police that a hotel guest was becoming extremely violent, throwing things around the room and smashing furniture and that he appeared “high and drunk.” This was not long after Liam had posted cheery updates on social media.

Police found various substances in Liam Payne’s room where he was alone before he fell to his death

When examining the hotel room, police discovered various substances included clonazepam, which can cause extremes of behaviour and hallucinations. They also recovered remnants of potent drug, “cristal” – another highly dangerous drug renowned for provoking severe psychotic reactions. After further investigation, various inconsistencies began to emerge which seemed to suggest that despite being alone in his room, Payne had been supplied with drugs prior to his demeanour radically changing.

The manager of the hotel who has admitted being initially reluctant to involve the police in the incident recalled informing police of noise and commotion coming from the room. Police later discovered that Payne had not been entirely alone for the whole period and that two escorts had accompanied him in the hotel room, although both deny any connection with drug-related activity and relay that Payne had seemed “normal” when in his company.

Investigations continue as hotel staff suspected of supplying drugs to Liam Payne

For now, Payne’s tragic death is being treated as accidental with no suggestion of foul play. This comes after autopsies officially confirmed that the singer’s death was caused by multiple traumas concurrent with a fall. However, the run up of events prior to his fall require further investigation with the CasaSur Palermo Hotel remaining firmly in the spotlight for possibly supplying drugs. A toxicology report is expected to be released in the near future which may help to paint a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding this terrible tragedy.

