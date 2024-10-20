Jannik Sinner wins biggest tennis match payout in Saudi Arabia

By Nina Cook • Updated: 20 Oct 2024 • 23:02 • 2 minutes read

Jannik Sinner holds the trophy after his victory at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, making history with the largest prize payout in tennis. | Credit: X:janniksin

Jannik Sinner, currently ranked as the world’s number one tennis player, has made headlines again after winning the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

But it wasn’t just the victory that caught the world’s attention—it was the mind-blowing €5.5 million payout, the largest in tennis history! Sinner’s thrilling three-set triumph over Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, winning 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, secured him the massive prize and further cemented his dominance in the sport.

A year of triumphs for Jannik Sinner

Sinner’s 2024 season has been nothing short of spectacular. This victory comes hot on the heels of his earlier wins at both the Australian Open and the US Open, making it a remarkable year for the 23-year-old Italian star. Facing Carlos Alcaraz, who has also had an outstanding year with two Grand Slam titles of his own, Sinner displayed his trademark aggressive baseline game and strong serves to come out on top. His tactical play and consistency were key in outlasting his younger rival in what proved to be an exhilarating match.

Saudi Arabia’s growing presence in global sports was further underscored by this high-stakes exhibition event. The kingdom has been investing heavily in hosting top-tier events across various sports, and Sinner’s win at the Six Kings Slam demonstrates the region’s intent to carve out a space in the tennis world. In fact, the WTA Finals are also set to take place in Saudi Arabia soon, marking another milestone in the country’s sports ambitions.

Jannik Sinner wins record-breaking cash prize

The €5.5 million cheque Sinner took home after this win is the largest ever awarded in tennis. Exhibition matches in the Middle East have become known for their huge financial incentives, often eclipsing the prize money offered by traditional Grand Slam tournaments. To put this in perspective, the winner’s prize for the 2024 US Open was around €2.6 million—less than half of what Sinner earned in Riyadh.

With this win, Sinner’s 2024 season has reached unprecedented heights. His current win-loss record of 65-6 places him in the company of tennis legends, making this one of the best seasons ever recorded in the sport.

Controversies surround Saudi Arabia’s sports investments

Despite the glamour of the event, not all has been smooth sailing for Saudi Arabia’s push into tennis. The country’s human rights record, particularly its stance on LGBTQ+ rights and women’s equality, has been a topic of debate. Tennis icons like Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have publicly criticised the kingdom’s growing involvement in the sport, raising concerns about how it might affect tennis’s values.

However, for Sinner, this victory is not just about the staggering cash prize. It further solidifies his position as the sport’s top player, with two Grand Slam titles already under his belt this year and the promise of even more to come. At just 23, Sinner has proven that he’s here to stay, and his remarkable achievements in 2024 have set him up to be one of the sport’s defining figures for years to come.

