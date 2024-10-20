By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 20 Oct 2024 • 23:12 • 2 minutes read

Malaga Set to Host 54-Hour Startup Frenzy This October – Are You In? Credit: Shutterstock.

Get Ready to Innovate at Techstars Startup Weekend Costa del Sol– October 25-27!

Techstars Startup Weekend

Calling all budding entrepreneurs!

The Techstars Startup Weekend Malaga is just around the corner, and it’s shaping up to be a whirlwind of innovation and excitement. From October 25 to 27, Malaga’s Innovation Campus will transform into the ultimate playground for dreamers, doers, and disruptors ready to launch their next big idea!

This event promises to teach attendees how to think, work, and build like a true startup pro – and all in 54 hours!

Rub shoulders with top-tier mentors, investors, co-founders, and sponsors, all on hand to show you how to turbocharge your hustle. Whether you’re looking to kickstart a business or just dive deep into the startup scene, this event is your golden ticket.

And the best part? Your entry fee doesn’t just buy you knowledge – it buys you three full days of action, gadgets galore, tasty grub, and a closing party that’s sure to be a showstopper.

The c lock’s ticking – d on’t miss out!

Mark your diaries for Friday, October 25 at 4 PM, at the Málaga Urban Technopole. The weekend wraps up on Sunday, October 27 at 9 PM, but not before you’ve taken in everything this startup bootcamp has to offer. And remember, this is a bilingual bash – whether you’re pitching in English or Español, you’ll fit right in.

But hold your horses! You MUST register to secure your spot. No ticket, no entry! So, if you’re ready to take the plunge, head over to https://bit.ly/swm1024 and get yourself signed up. Spaces are filling up fast, and you don’t want to be left behind.

Ready to get involved in the startup scene on the Costa del Sol?

So, are you ready to unleash your inner entrepreneur? Malaga is calling. With guidance from the best and the brightest, you’ll learn how to turn ideas into reality, all while keeping the energy levels sky-high.

Don’t let this chance pass you by.

Jump into the action and maybe, just maybe, walk away with the beginnings of your next big venture.

Techstars Startup Weekend Malaga: October 25-27.

