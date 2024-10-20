By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Marbella’s bilingual bash: Thursday language exchange in Marbella
Credit: Shutterstock.
Marbella’s bilingual bash: international language exchange promises chat, culture, and connections!
Thursday, October 24, 2024 – 8 PM to 11 PM at Bar La Escalera, Marbella, Málaga
Marbella’s about to get a little more chatty this Thursday evening as the International Language Exchange & Cultural Mixer makes its grand return to Bar La Escalera.
Whether you’re a Spaniard keen to polish your English or an expat looking to brush up on your Spanish, this event is where languages meet, and friendships flourish. It’s not just about words- expect to dive into Spanish culture, share stories from across the globe, and maybe even crack a few jokes that only true bilinguals would get.
Who’s it for? Well, it’s the perfect mix for bilingual English/Spanish speakers, international students, travellers passing through, or anyone who fancies expanding their social circle. This isn’t just a language exchange- it’s a chance to talk the talk and walk the walk through Marbella’s melting pot of cultures.
Don’t miss this opportunity to join a lively bunch for our Spring edition of this popular mixer. Expect meaningful convos, a few laughs, and the kind of international vibe that Marbella does best. The world might be getting smaller, but your social circle could be getting a whole lot bigger! Get yourself down to Bar La Escalera this Thursday night, where languages meet, and friendships blossom.
With its laid-back charm and lively vibes, this cosy spot will host a night brimming with language lovers, culture enthusiasts, and those simply up for a natter over a drink or two!
Find more social events from around the Costa del Sol.
