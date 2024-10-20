By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 20 Oct 2024 • 15:48 • 1 minute read

Midweek Mindfulness Made Easy- Chill out at Kadampa Temple’s weekly meditation sessions. Credit: Shutterstock.

Seeking inner calm? Chill out at Kadampa Temple’s weekly meditation sessions.

Feeling frazzled, overwhelmed, or just plain fed up? Look no further! The Kadampa Temple is the place to be every Wednesday at 7 pm, offering practical tips to find your inner Zen. And guess what? No special sign-ups or spiritual CVs are needed!

Led by the serene and wise Buddhist nun, Guen Chokga, these sessions bring you the ancient wisdom of Buddha, served with a modern twist. Whether it’s anxiety, frustration, or bad moods, Guen Chokga’s got you covered with practical advice to turn your mental fog into inner peace.

No fuss, just peace- arrive early and relax

Simply turn up 10 minutes before, and you’re in. No pre-registration needed, no special kit required, and no need to bend yourself into a pretzel. You can come in your everyday clothes and choose your comfort level. Perch on a chair or settle into a cosy meditation cushion on the floor.

Guided meditations for peace of mind

Expect soothing, guided meditations to melt away stress and a space to ask those burning questions about life’s big mysteries. The goal? To leave you feeling more serene and centred, ready to face whatever life throws your way.

For more info, visit: meditaenmalaga.org/clases-templo

All are welcome. So why not take an hour out of your busy week to explore a new level of calm in Alhaurín el Grande?

Find more social events from around the Costa del Sol.