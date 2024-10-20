By Johanna Gardener • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 19:42 • 3 minutes read

Pedro Sánchez government heavily attacked at today's protests in Madrid Credit:X:@@sanchezcastejon

Massive protests swept through Madrid this Sunday, with demonstrators calling for a general election amid growing disillusionment and anger toward Pedro Sánchez’s government.

The España Constitucional platform, made up of over a hundred civil associations, successfully rallied citizens to demand this democratic right. The protests were fueled by Sánchez’s concessions to separatist movements and long-standing concerns over corruption linked to his administration.

Protestors did not hesitate to shout out messages of rage including “The Government is a mafia!” “Traitor government!” and “Pedro Sánchez to go to prison.” Among the crowd of 25,000 citizens were Partido Popular (PP) leaders and other representatives from Vox right wing political party. In a recent climate of protest in Madrid following housing rallies last Sunday, tension in Madrid is at its peak.

Pedro Sánchez accused of stamping out democracy in massive protests in Madrid

The protest was also held to raise criticism against the deterioration of the democracy, with Sánchez being accused not only of corruption but of running a dictatorship. Those fighting for general elections stated: We publicly denounce the severe deterioration of Spain’s democracy and the obscene manipulation of parliamentary help to reach measures that contradict equality, interterritorial solidarity and the law.” Ignacio Gordillo, ex-civil servant of Spanish jurisdiction body, Audiencia Nacional, also highlighted other reforms made by Sánchez which have rocked the boat, including reducing prison sentences. This means that criminals will be released earlier than planned. Gordillo referred to this as “infamy” and “terrible” ironically reminding Sánchez that families of victims will most certainly not be best pleased. Many of the speeches had deep-rooted bitterness at their core attesting that the government was effectively “treading on the Spanish Constitution and Spanish Law” and purposely leading to separation of political parties and manipulation of the state. Vice President of the European Parliament and ex-president de Vox claimed: “Pedro Sanchez doesn’t have a soul or conscience. Not to mention the turmoil that will erupt when Sánchez grants financial support to separatist movements in Cataluña – another stab in the back. If we don’t react, things will continue to worsen. Spain is not broken they tell us mockingly. It cannot break because it is already broken. It has been broken by reopening the wounds already healed to turn Spanish citizens against one another. We will not tolerate further violations of the law, one more blow to our freedom or one more attack against the freedom of our nation.” Carmen Fúnez, Vice Secretary of Mobilization and Digital Challenges added: “We are not asking for generosity, only to say that things are not going to improve and Sánchez must give a voice to the democratic nation – to Spanish people – because they are the ones that can respond to society’s need for change.”

Pedro Sánchez accused of all types of corruption in today’s rally in Madrid

Vox Secretary, Santiago Abascal has criticized the government affirming that the government had committed all types of corruption from political corruption, corruption and manipulation of Spain’s youth, and of course, economic corruption – from Sánchez’ wife and brother, to his own father. He decried an extremist, corrupt and plotting government and guaranteed that people would continue to oppose it, whether individually or collaboratively.

Aside from political representatives, protestors represented a wide range of ideologies with the aim of securing general elections in a climate where the government is accused of not respecting the common good and perverting the Spanish Law and Constitution. Orators at the protest reminded the crowd that Sánchez had been unfairly elected and had only come into power due to forging superficial and self-interested relationships with other parties who actually threaten Spanish democracy.

Sánchez has recently granted financial support to separatist movements in Cataluña and has transferred Social Security management to the Basque Country – these moves have been considered supercilious and examples of how the government will go to great lengths in order to secure votes. During the rally, the crowd were reminded of other related acts of corruption including Sánchez’ own wife, Begoña Gómez, accused of business corruption and similar allegations against other members of Sánchez’ family. Underlying all attacks against the government was the importance of defending democracy, especially in the light of recent European conflict, as well as political reform in Venezuela.

