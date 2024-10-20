New in Town? Fuengirola’s Social Group Awaits!

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 20:07
• 1 minute read
New in Town? Fuengirola’s Social Scene Awaits!
Credit: Photo: Go Social Meetup
Fuengirola, one of the Costa del Sol’s most vibrant hotspots, isn’t just about sandy beaches and sangria, it’s the place to be if you fancy making new friends, whether you’re fresh off the plane or you’ve been soaking up the sun here for ages!
There’s no better way to dive into the local life than by joining Fuengirola’s meetups.
Don’t miss out!
If you’re keen to actually get in on the action, you’ll need to head over to www.GoSocial.es to book your spot. That’s where all the magic happens—chat, mingle, and discover what Fuengirola is truly about.
From newcomers and holidaymakers to the well-settled, there’s a place for everyone in this sunny social scene. So, why not make Fuengirola more than just a spot on the map – make it your home away from home!
Find even more social events and meet new people in the area.
From sizzling summer soirées to cosy winter meetups, there’s always a reason to get out and connect.
The Social Section of the Euro Weekly News is full of social events around the Costa del Sol.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.