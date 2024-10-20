By Nina Cook • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 18:20 • 1 minute read

Romina and Emilio inside Faunavet clinic, ready to welcome their first patients. | Credit: Kerrie Weir

On Monday, 14th October, Faunavet, a new veterinary clinic, celebrated its grand opening in Albox (Calle Practicante Andrés del Águila, 4).

The event attracted around 50 visitors from across the Almanzora Valley, eager to tour the new facility and meet the clinic’s experienced veterinary team, Romina and Emilio.

Faunavet’s inauguration marks a significant milestone for the local community, offering high-quality veterinary services and a new collaboration with the local cat charity, Proyecto Gato Almanzora. The charity, which focuses on the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programme to control the feral cat population, has partnered with Faunavet to further this initiative.

Emilio and Romina, the clinic’s founders, bring years of experience to the area, and their commitment to animal welfare is evident in their decision to assist Proyecto Gato Almanzora. This collaboration will be instrumental in supporting the TNR programme, which helps reduce the number of homeless cats by neutering and returning them to their colonies.

Proyecto Gato Almanzora expressed excitement about the partnership, viewing it as a step forward in their mission to care for and manage the region’s feral cat population. With Faunavet’s support, the charity hopes to expand its efforts and provide even more assistance to cats in need.

